Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgement” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker says she has full confidence in the councillors she has appointed to lead the portfolio. Councillors noted a raft of governance changes by Ms Barker at Wednesday’s Dunedin City Council meeting, including Cr Brent Weatherall’s appointment to infrastructure portfolio lead and deputy mayor Cherry Lucas as portfolio deputy. The reshuffle of responsibilities follows the death of Cr Jules Radich earlier this year and the subsequent election of Cr Jo Galer in May. Cr Vandervis said infrastructure was the city’s most important portfolio and as such, it should be led by the “two outstanding councillors who have an extraordinary amount of experience regarding infrastructure”. [Missing Credit]Lee Vandervis. PHOTO: ODT FILES He was referring to Cr Russell Lund, for his development background, and himself, as a long-serving councillor with “hands-on” building experience. He said he had great respect for Crs Weatherall and Lucas but maintained the portfolio could be better served, particularly by Cr Lund. At the start of the council term, Cr Vandervis declined Ms Barker’s offer of finance committee deputy chairman and infrastructure portfolio deputy, describing deputy positions as “non-functioning sop”. The pair later agreed Cr Vandervis would lead a new council-controlled organisations portfolio and serve as co-chairman of the finance committee. [Missing Credit]Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker. PHOTO: ODT FILES On Wednesday, Ms Barker said Cr Weatherall had her “full confidence” as portfolio lead and noted he was the deputy chairman of last term’s infrastructure committee. Ms Barker’s governance structure departed from previous committee-centric structures, introducing a portfolio system for councillors to champion key issues. Among other changes, Cr Galer and Lund were appointed co-leads of the heritage portfolio. Councillors voted 11-3 to approve the changes, with Crs Lund, Vandervis and Benedict Ong voting against. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz