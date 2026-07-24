Maia Joseph has the ball on a string. The Otago halfback has always been known for her ball speed, quick work around the rucks and an accurate kicking game putting her team in the right areas. But it feels the Black Ferns’ game has lifted to another level as she adds yet another string to her bow. Joseph has also been taking over the reigns at first five, slotting into the playmaker role late in recent games after regular No 10 Hannah King was ruled out with injury. She is not stranger to running the cutter, having suited up there multiple times for the Otago Spirit, and her skill set at first receiver keeps teams guessing. “I’m happy with my consistency,’’ Joseph said of her season. “Obviously with Hannah King going down I’m taking a lot more responsibility in terms of game management and controlling the game. “I’ve been happy with that and it’s been fun to be able to go into 10 as well. I haven’t played there in a couple of years, but I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.’’ She will be looking to draw on that and all her experience as Matatū chase their second Super Rugby Aupiki title against the Blues on Saturday. Matatū are hosting their first final — having previously played in 2023, where they won, and 2025 away — at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch. It is a venue that holds special memories for Matatū, having broke the national attendance record for a standalone women’s game at the venue in round one. “We’re really excited. “To have a home final as well is extra exciting and really happy with, I guess, how the season’s gone. “That record crowd was amazing — hopefully we can break that again this weekend.’’ Matatū have been strong this season, winning four games in a row to start the season off and secure hosting rights. Having continuity with a large swag of players returning from last year, the coaching staff creating a game plan tailored to their strengths and the care they had for each other helped get them through, Joseph said. “We’re a very close team and when you care a lot for the people beside you, you go harder and train harder throughout the week.’’ Many of those players remember the hurt of coming up short against the Blues 26-19 in last year’s final. But Joseph felt they learnt from loss — and crazy scenarios throughout the 2026 season with red cards and injuries — to guide them for this final. “That was obviously really gutting. “There was, I guess, a lot of things in that game that we might not have prepared for. I think we had lots of learning from that. “Hopefully we’ll take that into this final and be better for it.’’ Matatū have met the Blues — who are hunting for the first threepeat in Super Rugby Aupiki — twice this season. The team representing the South Island won 27-21 in round three, while the Blues won 38-29 last week. The Blues are packed with Black Ferns across the park, including Maia Roos, Ruahei Demant, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sylvia Brunt, Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Katelynn Vahaakolo. They know how to win and showed they can score from anywhere last week. But Matatū needed to knuckle down and front up. “We know what their strengths are,’’ Joseph said. “I guess trying to combat that while playing to ours as well. “Playing a real expansive style, trying to run them around, kick a lot to try and turn their forwards around and fatigue them . . . and when we are in the 22, just being really clinical.’’ Joseph continues to balance her rugby career with her medicail studies and has six weeks left in her current placement at Christchurch Public Hospital. “It’s been hectic, but I’ve been enjoying it and lucky to have the support from the girls, and the coaches, to help me do as best as I can.’’ The winner of the Super Rugby Aupiki final will play the winner of the Super Rugby W final in Sydney next weekend. The Fijian Drua host the Waratahs in Ba, Fiji, on Saturday. Super Rugby Aupiki final Christchurch, 4.20pm Matatū: Maia Davis, Winnie Palamo, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Alena Saili, Charntay Poko, Maia Joseph, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Elinor-Plum King, Sarah Jones, Emma Dermody, Laura Bayfield, Santo Taumata , Nat Delamere, Marcelle Parkes. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Maddi Robinson, Pip Love, Paris Lokotui, Lucy Jenkins, Kelsyn McCook, Holly Greenway, Binky Muamua. Blues: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Mererangi Paul, Sylvia Brunt, Hollyrae Mete-Renata, Jaymie Kolose, Ruahei Demant, Tara Turner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Danny-Elle Fesolai, Amarante Sititi, Maama Vaipulu, Maia Roos, Aldora Itunu, Atlanta Lolohea, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Grace Gago, Nijiho Nagata, Harono Te Iringa, Eloise Blackwell, Taufa Bason, Tafito Lafaele, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Hazel Tubic. Super Rugby Aupiki The facts Matatū: Won 4, lost 2, 19 points Blues: Won 4, lost 2, 18 points League leaders Matatū Tries: Kaipo Olsen-Baker (first) 8 Lineouts won: Laura Bayfield (second), 22 Carries: Olsen-Baker (second), 89 Defenders beaten: Grace Brooker (second), 25; Olsen-Baker (third), 21 Offloads: Amy du Plessis, Elinor-Plum King (third equal), 8 Points: Hannah King (third), 41 Tackles completed: Olsen-Baker (first), 100; Elinor-Plum King (second), 93; Bayfield (third), 83 Blues Clean breaks: Katelynn Vahaakolo (first), 10 Lineouts won: Maia Roos (first), 25 Carries: Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (third), 77 Metres gains: Vahaakolo (second), 360 Offloads: Ruahei Demant (second), 11 Points: Braxton Sorensen-McGee (second), 4 kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz