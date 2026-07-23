There is a little history in this one. Valley and Excelsior will play their fourth-straight Citizens Shield final in Oamaru on Saturday. Valley won the title in 2023 after going through unbeaten, but Blues went back-to-back in 2024-25 and are hunting for a three-peat. The men from Weston have been the benchmark in North Otago this season, marching into the final unbeaten. Valley coach Logan Dunlop is rapt they have given themselves another shot at lifting the shield. “It’s pretty exciting to be a part of and it’s cool to give the guys an opportunity to go all the way,’’ Dunlop said. He acknowledged the rivalry between Valley and Blues in recent years and looked forward to another big battle at Whitestone Contracting Stadium. “It’s a bit of a grudge match for us, really. “We have struggled in the past against them, but this year we’ve got them a couple of times which gives the boys a bit of self-belief. “Obviously finals are a different kettle of fish. We’ve just sort of got to do our basics right and try stick with them for the 80 — it should be a good day.’’ Valley have been hit by injuries throughout the season, but Dunlop has been able to utilise their small squad, shifting players into different positions when needed, which put them in a good spot for the final. Excelsior coach Jason Forrest said it was a privilege to be in the final again. “We don’t take it for granted,’’ Forrest said. “It’s been a hell of a year. For us to be where we are . . . we’re just going to put our best foot forward and, you know, try and do what we can to go for the three-peat.’’ Like Valley, Blues have been hampered by injuries and have had several key players ruled out along the way. Forrest paid tribute to the club’s depth in their presidents side, having players like Riley Crossan and Cody Jamieson step up when needed, and his leadership group, led by captain Mat Duff, for “just rolling up their sleeves and just getting on with it’’. But he knows they will need to lift another level against Valley. “They’re a quality side. They’ve had the rubber on us this year, beaten us both times. “They just do everything well. They’re a well-drilled, well-coached side. “We’re under no expectation around how tough it’s going to be. “We just haven’t been at our best for the majority of the year and we know we’re going to have to be on Saturday. “The boys always get fizzed up.’’