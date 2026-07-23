Doris Wakelin will celebrate her 109th birthday on Friday with family and friends in Ashburton at Radius Millstream.

She is New Zealand’s second oldest citizen and only moved to Radius 10 months ago. Prior to that she was in her own home.

Doris says the highlight of her birthday celebrations will be karaoke led by her granddaughter Sheryl Graham.

Doris has lived all her life in Mid Canterbury and out-lived six of her seven children.

Her youngest child, Noella Talbot, also lives in Ashburton.

Earlier this year, Doris was interviewed for a book Age Concern Wellington is producing to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Century of Stories tells the stories of 25-30, New Zealanders 100 years old and older.

Doris believes the secret to living a long life is to eat plain down-to-earth food, keep busy, do for others, be active and always look at the positive.

She may have had a number of health issues over the years but she says ‘‘I’ve just got on with living’’.

‘‘The past is the past, it’s behind us, it’s happened, we need to focus on the future...think positively and always live on the bright side of life."