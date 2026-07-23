The US is set to impose new tariffs ranging from 10-12.5% on 60 economies, including New Zealand, as the Trump administration looks to rebuild its tariff regime.

New Zealand and Australia face a 12.5% tariff.

It comes after the US Supreme Court ruled the administration’s previous so-called Liberation Day tariffs were illegal. The new levies replace the temporary Section 122 tariff imposed after that court decision, due to expire on July 24.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer claimed the new tariffs were designed to combat imports made with forced labour — a claim previously rejected by New Zealand.

The new tariffs are set to come into effect from just after 4.01pm (New Zealand time) on Friday.

The US government’s notice said New Zealand’s tariff rate was based on USTR’s findings from its investigation into New Zealand.

“President Trump recognises that decades of moral suasion have not eradicated forced labour from global supply chains,” Greer said in a statement.

“The United States has had a forced labour import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it; it’s well past time for our trading partners to do the same.”

The Trump administration agreed to impose lower 10% tariffs on countries it claimed had committed to impose a forced labour import prohibition. They included Argentina, Bangladesh, Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan and the UK.