The redevelopment of Christchurch Men’s Prison is due to start later this year after a public-private partnership was signed between the government and a construction company consortium.

The first $440 million phase of the project will be under taken by Southern Renewal Partners. It will include a new high-security unit with 240 new prison beds, an intervention and support building with 52 specialist mental health beds, and a new health centre for prisoners.

Southern Renewal Partners is a consortium led by Plenary Group as lead sponsor and 65% investor, Webuild as a 25% investor, Leighs Construction as a 10% investor, and Serco as the asset management and facilities maintenance contractor.

The upgrade of the prison on West Coast Rd, Templeton, is expected to support up to 600 jobs during its construction.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the public-private partnership agreement was signed this week. He said construction would begin this year.

“Signing the PPP to construct Christchurch Men’s Prison is a major milestone for one of the Government’s most significant infrastructure projects and another step forward in addressing New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit,” Bishop said.

“The redevelopment of Christchurch Men’s Prison was a flagship announcement at last year’s Infrastructure Investment Summit, demonstrating our commitment to partnering with the private sector to deliver and look after the modern infrastructure New Zealand needs."

The public-private partnership covers the design, construction, and long-term maintenance of the new facilities, while Corrections will continue operating the prison and providing custodial services.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2029, with the new facilities expected to become operational by mid-2030.