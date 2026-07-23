Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?

The first 100 customers to the counter of the new LJ’s Fish and Chips store at The Palms shopping centre food court in Shirley from 9am will be able to claim a free meal.

LJ’s Fish and Chips marketing manager Ega Wibisono said it will be “first-come, first-served”.

“We’re hoping that people will flock it. But it is a Monday,” he said.

LJ's Fish and Chips

Wibisono said customers who make a purchase after their free portions will be able to spin a wheel to get free extra items on the menu for the week until next Sunday.

The Palms Shopping Centre. Photo: Geoff Sloan

He said the fish and chips franchise draws inspiration from South African cuisine, with a twist tailored for New Zealand tastes.

“We use a special batter, way crispier than the others,” said Wibisono.

“We’re also popular for our lemon/pepper seasoning for our chips, and we also have grill options.”

LJ’s currently has nine stores in Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua, and hopes to expand further into the South Island.