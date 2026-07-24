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Geoff Sloan

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ChristchurchJuly 24

‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
ChristchurchJuly 23

Fancy some free fish and chips?

Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?
Fancy some free fish and chips?
Fancy some free fish and chips?
ChristchurchJuly 20

Abandoned hall makes way for 450-bed student village

The demolition of one of Christchurch’s most notorious abandoned landmarks is well under way.
Abandoned hall makes way for 450-bed student village
Abandoned hall makes way for 450-bed student village
ChristchurchJuly 20

Taking your best mate on the coffee, shopping run

Reporter Geoff Sloan looks at the growing trend of Christchurch dog owners taking their four-legged companions on retail runs.
Taking your best mate on the coffee, shopping run
Taking your best mate on the coffee, shopping run
CanterburyJuly 20

Demand for free bikes hit record high

Demand for free bikes has hit a record high, with one community workshop giving away 170 bicycles so far this year as more people look to cut transport costs.
Demand for free bikes hit record high
Demand for free bikes hit record high
ChristchurchJuly 20

Landmark 120-year-old redwood felled after decade of decline

A towering 120 year-old redwood tree which has welcomed generations of pupils to a Christchurch school has been cut down, ending more than a century as one of Merivale’s most recognisable landmarks.
Landmark 120-year-old redwood felled after decade of decline
Landmark 120-year-old redwood felled after decade of decline