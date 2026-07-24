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Geoff Sloan
Latest
Christchurch
July 24
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
Christchurch
July 23
Fancy some free fish and chips?
Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?
Christchurch
July 20
Abandoned hall makes way for 450-bed student village
The demolition of one of Christchurch’s most notorious abandoned landmarks is well under way.
Christchurch
July 20
Taking your best mate on the coffee, shopping run
Reporter Geoff Sloan looks at the growing trend of Christchurch dog owners taking their four-legged companions on retail runs.
Canterbury
July 20
Demand for free bikes hit record high
Demand for free bikes has hit a record high, with one community workshop giving away 170 bicycles so far this year as more people look to cut transport costs.
Christchurch
July 20
Landmark 120-year-old redwood felled after decade of decline
A towering 120 year-old redwood tree which has welcomed generations of pupils to a Christchurch school has been cut down, ending more than a century as one of Merivale’s most recognisable landmarks.