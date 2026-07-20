Demand for free bikes has hit a record high, with one community workshop giving away 170 bicycles so far this year as more people look to cut transport costs.

Aranui Bike Fixup founder Steven Muir believes high fuel prices and the rising cost of living arethe reason for the demand.

“Usually it drops off in winter, but I’m picking the high petrol prices have kept interest in cycling high, which is great,” he said.

Usually about 300 bikes are given away each year, but the organisation ios on track to exceed that number in 2026.

“It’s a really good feeling seeing the number of people out riding bikes who might not be otherwise,” he said.

Muir says too many people use their cars for trivial journeys.

“They’d be much better health wise and economically wise if they rode bikes.”

AA Canterbury chairman John Skevington presents Unique Takimorrison, 11, from Aranui with his new bike light set. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Aranui Bike Fixup began six years ago, and operates every Thursday afternoon from the backyard of Revive Church in Shortland St.

Ten volunteers repair bicycles bought in by the public, and also refurbish donated bicycles before giving them away to anyone who needs one for a small donation.

“Usually it’s just a bit of loose change. There’s not much spare cash around this community,” said Muir.

He said people of all ages use the service, from school students to older riders.

Unique Takimorrison, 11, from Aranui with his new bike light. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It was that strong demand for bikes that saw the volunteer-run workshop recently receive 75 bike-light sets as part of AA Canterbury’s Be Safe — Be Seen campaign.

Chairman John Skevington said 4500 light sets had been distributed across schools and organisations over the past three years.

“Cyclists can see cars, but cars don’t always see cyclists, especially children on smaller bikes,” he said.

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Each set includes front and rear rechargeable bike lights and hi-vis straps to help schoolchildren stay visible on the road during the darker winter months.

“The idea came from one of our councillors, who kept seeing cyclists dressed in black with no lights while driving to work early in the morning,” said Skevington.

“No one wants to go to their kid’s funeral.”

The campaign is run with police and sponsored primarily by road maintenance contractor CORDE.

Muir said they have already handed out 25 light sets, which were proving popular with people who relied on bikes to get to work or study.

“I get a lot of students who are travelling early in the morning when it’s still dark. It’s very important to keep bright and safe,” he said.

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One recipient of a light set recently had a more pressing reason for wanting it. He was stopped by police while cycling to work before sunrise without them.

“Fortunately they let him off. He was very keen to get some lights, and he got some for his young kids as well,” said Muir.

Muir said more bikes were needed due to the high demand.

“We started with two of our containers jam-packed with bikes at the start of the year, and within two months they were pretty much cleaned out.”

As part of Biketober, the volunteers will host a make your own wooden bike trailer workshop on October 17 at Waipuna, St John of God on Pages Rd.

The trailers can be built for about $40 and used to carry everything from groceries and surfboards to dogs, said Muir.

“It’s just another good reason to take your bike.”

Aranui Bike Fixup: facebook.com/groups/aranuibikefixup/