Balclutha police are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching crash scenes and roadworks, after recent near misses endangered emergency crews. Despite speed signs, cones and flashing lights, police reported motorists travelling too fast past officers and emergency services working at crash sites. Prevention sergeant Tim Coudret said an increase in road emergencies was to be expected in winter’s icy conditions, but some had been made much worse by approaching drivers disregarding temporary speed restrictions then crashing around the existing scene. “We’ve had a lot more vehicle crashes, unfortunately, some the result of people not abiding by temporary speed signage.” He said the temporary speed limits were to protect both motorists and pedestrian workers, but on one occasion, several vehicles skidded and crashed while police were already dealing with an existing accident. ‘‘If you see flashing lights and all the hi-viz up ahead, set aside whatever else you’ve got on your mind and focus on the road and your speed. ‘‘Look for temporary speed-advisory signs and ignore distractions like rubbernecking or recording incidents. “Ice and the conditions down here are treacherous enough already. The last thing we want is to deal with any more avoidable tragedies on our roads.” Along with roadside alcohol breath-testing, he said local police were now regularly swab-testing drivers for drugs, but everybody had returned negative results so far. Ongoing inquiries into recent disorder and assault incidents in Milton have led to charges against several individuals for supplying alcohol to minors. In Balclutha, police are continuing to work with victims and witnesses following a disturbance at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in May, and Sgt Coudret encouraged anyone with further information to come forward.