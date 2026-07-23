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South Otago
July 23
Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative
Lawrence Creative Arts will expand its community workshops after receiving a $7000 grant from Otago Community Trust’s June funding round.
South Otago
July 23
Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.
South Otago
July 23
Scones spread scam safety
Clutha residents were urged to think twice before trusting unexpected phone calls and online messages at an Age Concern Otago Scam & Scones awareness seminar in Balclutha on Monday
South Otago
July 23
Black gold go for World Champs
Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.
South Otago
July 23
Team effort behind community award
More than a decade of involvement with the Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club has earned Kirsty Nicol a Clutha District Council Community Services Award.
South Otago
July 23
Clutha to host after tough test
The Southern Region finalists have been found after two entertaining semifinals played on Saturday.
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South Otago
July 23
Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
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South Otago
July 22
Police urge caution at crash scenes
Balclutha police are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching crash scenes and roadworks, after recent near misses endangered emergency crews.