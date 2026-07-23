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Nick Brook

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South OtagoJuly 23

Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative

Lawrence Creative Arts will expand its community workshops after receiving a $7000 grant from Otago Community Trust’s June funding round.
Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative
Trust, arts keeping Lawrence creative
South OtagoJuly 23

Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens

Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.
Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
South OtagoJuly 23

Scones spread scam safety

Clutha residents were urged to think twice before trusting unexpected phone calls and online messages at an Age Concern Otago Scam & Scones awareness seminar in Balclutha on Monday
Scones spread scam safety
Scones spread scam safety
South OtagoJuly 23

Black gold go for World Champs

Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.
Black gold go for World Champs
Black gold go for World Champs
South OtagoJuly 23

Team effort behind community award

More than a decade of involvement with the Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club has earned Kirsty Nicol a Clutha District Council Community Services Award.
Team effort behind community award
Team effort behind community award
South OtagoJuly 23

Clutha to host after tough test

The Southern Region finalists have been found after two entertaining semifinals played on Saturday.
Clutha to host after tough test
Clutha to host after tough test
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South OtagoJuly 23

Kaitangata sculpture off the rails

A life-sized land train has become an eye-catching addition to Kaitangata farmer Evan Dick's property, bringing together local history and recycled engineering.
Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
Kaitangata sculpture off the rails
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South OtagoJuly 22

Police urge caution at crash scenes

Balclutha police are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention when approaching crash scenes and roadworks, after recent near misses endangered emergency crews.
Police urge caution at crash scenes
Police urge caution at crash scenes