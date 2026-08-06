Two decades of helping young families connect through Mainly Music Clutha Valley has earned community awards for Clydevale volunteers Sue Harrex and Pam Hunter. The pair received individual awards at this year's Clutha District Council Community Awards, recognising their long service to children, parents and whānau through the weekly programme at Clutha Valley Community Church. The council acknowledged both for helping create a welcoming place where families could enjoy music and movement, make friends and build community connections. It also recognised the value of the programme in an area where isolation can be a challenge, saying their kindness, consistency and support had benefited many young parents and families over the past 20 years. Mrs Hunter said estimating how many families had attended over that time was almost impossible. “We tried to estimate how many we've seen come through over the years but the waves of children and families joining and growing and a second generation make it quite difficult to count,” she said. Mrs Harrex said the lasting friendships formed through the group had been one of its most rewarding aspects. “That's what you like about it. Seeing so many bonds and networks in the community that start right here with new mums and little ones meeting and chatting with lots of fun and smiles.” The pair were also recognised jointly as Silver Fern Farms Local Legends in June, when Mainly Music marked its 20th anniversary. © Allied MediaChildren and caregivers celebrate 20 years of weekly Mainly Music at the Clutha Valley Community Church in Clydevale recently. Photo: Richard Davison Mayor Jock Martin said the annual awards recognised people whose dedication strengthened communities across the district. “We are lucky to have so many champions among us. People who drive projects, inspire others and create positive change that benefits us all.” Eight individual awards were presented this year alongside awards recognising community groups and year 13 students for volunteer service.