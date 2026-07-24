Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.

The Public Service Commissioner, Sir Brian Roche, said Dame Helene died overnight on Thursday.

She served as Secretary of Defence, Deputy Commissioner of the State Services Commission and, most recently, as Deputy Public Service Commissioner at the Public Service Commission Te Kawa Mataaho.

Dame Helene retired as deputy Public Service commissioner in February 2023.

She was recognised as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2023 for services to the public service and the arts.

Her citation noted her advocacy for diversity and inclusion in public sector appointments, her leadership in strengthening public service capability, and her commitment to serving New Zealand through some of its most important institutions.

Sir Brian said Dame Helene was one of New Zealand's most respected and influential public servants.

"Over a career spanning 45 years, she dedicated herself to strengthening the institutions that serve New Zealanders and to upholding the values of integrity, professionalism and public service.”

Sir Brian said she played a central role in the appointment and development of Public Service chief executives, championed greater diversity in leadership, supported the public service through the Covid-19 response, and brought extraordinary wisdom and judgment to some of the most important issues facing government.

"She combined intellectual rigour with humanity, integrity with courage, and a deep understanding of what it means to serve the public good.

"Throughout her career, she helped shape the modern public service and was a trusted adviser, mentor and leader to countless public servants. She believed strongly in developing people, building diverse leadership, and leaving our institutions stronger than she found them.

"Those who worked with Helene knew her as someone of immense capability, wisdom and generosity. She challenged us to be better, supported others to succeed, and never lost sight of the purpose of public service - improving the lives of New Zealanders."

Sir Brian said that on behalf of the Public Service Commission Te Kawa Mataaho and the wider public service, he extended their deepest condolences to Dame Helene’s husband Geoff, her family, friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.