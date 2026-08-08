Professional Fijian rugby player Saimoni Vunilagi, 26, died after suffering suspected heatstroke during training with his team in southern Japan, the side said in a statement on Saturday.

The back rower was sent to hospital on Monday with symptoms consistent with severe heatstroke after training with his Fukuoka-based side Kyushu Electric Power 9508.T Kyuden Voltex — known as Kyushu KV. He passed away on Friday morning, the club said.

Japan has experienced an intense heatwave in recent weeks, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) ‌in some cities in what the government has newly designated as a "brutally hot day."

"Although Saimoni had only recently joined Kyushu KV, his generous spirit and powerful style of play had raised high hopes for his contributions in the upcoming season," said the club, which play in Japan's second division.

"We humbly pray for the repose of his soul and extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," the club added.

Japan's national side narrowly lost to Australia on Saturday in a muggy evening match in Osaka. The teams stopped for mandatory water breaks midway through both halves due to the extreme conditions.