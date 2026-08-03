Head coach Rob Sherman has left South Island United by mutual agreement after their first season in the inaugural OFC Pro League.

Sherman, a former Fiji national team coach, led South Island United in their first league season from January to May. United were knocked out by eventual winners Auckland FC in the semi-finals.

He helped establish the club’s professional football programme, assemble its inaugural playing squad and guide the team through its first season.

South Island United will now start the process of appointing a new head coach, said chief executive Ryan Edwards

Edwards thanked Sherman for his contribution to the establishment of the club.

“Rob took on the challenge of helping us establish a completely new professional team and prepare it for its inaugural season,” he said.

“That required an enormous amount of work in a short period of time, and we are grateful for the commitment, experience and energy he brought to the role.

Edwards said Sherman’s contribution was “important to the foundations” of the club.

“We thank him for his work with the club and the players and wish him every success in the future.

“Rob remains a supporter of the club and the wider project, and we are pleased to be concluding this chapter positively and with mutual respect.”

Sherman said it had been a “pleasure” to work at the first professional football side to be based in the South Island.

“It has been a real pleasure helping to establish South Island United and working with Slava, Ryan, the wider team and, of course, the players.

“I am proud of what we achieved during the club’s inaugural season and sincerely wish everyone involved every success moving forward. I will continue to follow and support the club’s progress with interest.”