GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Sam Coughlan
sam.coughlan@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Rugby
July 17
Flatmates battle for spot in final and chance to play in new stadium
Marist Albion’s preliminary final clash with University of Canterbury on Saturday does not need any more spice, but for players on both teams the clash is bleeding into their personal lives.
League
July 12
Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league
Nearly 80 years after first stepping foot on a rugby league field, Canterbury stalwart Neville Diggs has become New Zealand Rugby League’s newest life member.
Sport
July 2
Champions of ’76 reunited: ‘We weren’t flash, but we just did things really well’
Fifty years on from their historic triumph at the national secondary school basketball tournament, the winning Christchurch Boys’ High team of 1976 reunited last week to share memories and laughs.
Rugby
July 2
Baxter embracing rapid rise to Super Rugby
Lincoln’s Poppy Baxter is among the youngest contracted rugby players in the country this year, but the 18-year-old fullback is trying to keep a level head as her career accelerates.
Rugby
July 2
Milestones on and off the field for Waihora stalwart
On Friday last week, Ryan Koning was in hospital for the birth of his first child, Macie.
Football
July 2
Surman balling out on the big stage
New Zealand’s World Cup dream may be over after a 5-1 defeat to Belgium in their final group match on Saturday, but Prebbleton’s Finn Surman is among the few All Whites to have emerged from the tournament with an enhanced reputation.
Sport
July 2
Sleepless night turns to dream outcome for Black Caps' dad
Glen Foulkes couldn’t sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Sport
June 26
Competition ramps up in club codes
Sports reporter Sam Coughlan runs through the results, and fixtures for the weekend ahead.
Rugby
June 25
Crusaders baggage man still clocking up the miles
The walls of John Miles’ office at Rugby Park are adorned with 21 years of Crusaders history.
Rugby
June 18
Coach sees silver lining in Vipers' recent losing streak
University of Canterbury head coach Tim Belcher believes back-to-back losses could ultimately benefit his side, despite the Vipers slipping outside the top four with two rounds remaining in the regular season.
View more