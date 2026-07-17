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Sam Coughlan
sam.coughlan@starmedia.kiwi

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RugbyJuly 17

Flatmates battle for spot in final and chance to play in new stadium

Marist Albion’s preliminary final clash with University of Canterbury on Saturday does not need any more spice, but for players on both teams the clash is bleeding into their personal lives.
Flatmates battle for spot in final and chance to play in new stadium
Flatmates battle for spot in final and chance to play in new stadium
LeagueJuly 12

Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league

Nearly 80 years after first stepping foot on a rugby league field, Canterbury stalwart Neville Diggs has become New Zealand Rugby League’s newest life member.
Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league
Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league
SportJuly 2

Champions of ’76 reunited: ‘We weren’t flash, but we just did things really well’

Fifty years on from their historic triumph at the national secondary school basketball tournament, the winning Christchurch Boys’ High team of 1976 reunited last week to share memories and laughs.
Champions of ’76 reunited: ‘We weren’t flash, but we just did things really well’
Champions of ’76 reunited: ‘We weren’t flash, but we just did things really well’
RugbyJuly 2

Baxter embracing rapid rise to Super Rugby

Lincoln’s Poppy Baxter is among the youngest contracted rugby players in the country this year, but the 18-year-old fullback is trying to keep a level head as her career accelerates.
Baxter embracing rapid rise to Super Rugby
Baxter embracing rapid rise to Super Rugby
RugbyJuly 2

Milestones on and off the field for Waihora stalwart

On Friday last week, Ryan Koning was in hospital for the birth of his first child, Macie.
Milestones on and off the field for Waihora stalwart
Milestones on and off the field for Waihora stalwart
FootballJuly 2

Surman balling out on the big stage

New Zealand’s World Cup dream may be over after a 5-1 defeat to Belgium in their final group match on Saturday, but Prebbleton’s Finn Surman is among the few All Whites to have emerged from the tournament with an enhanced reputation.
Surman balling out on the big stage
Surman balling out on the big stage
SportJuly 2

Sleepless night turns to dream outcome for Black Caps' dad

Glen Foulkes couldn’t sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Sleepless night turns to dream outcome for Black Caps' dad
Sleepless night turns to dream outcome for Black Caps' dad
SportJune 26

Competition ramps up in club codes

Sports reporter Sam Coughlan runs through the results, and fixtures for the weekend ahead.
Competition ramps up in club codes
Competition ramps up in club codes
RugbyJune 25

Crusaders baggage man still clocking up the miles

The walls of John Miles’ office at Rugby Park are adorned with 21 years of Crusaders history.
Crusaders baggage man still clocking up the miles
Crusaders baggage man still clocking up the miles
RugbyJune 18

Coach sees silver lining in Vipers' recent losing streak

University of Canterbury head coach Tim Belcher believes back-to-back losses could ultimately benefit his side, despite the Vipers slipping outside the top four with two rounds remaining in the regular season.
Coach sees silver lining in Vipers' recent losing streak
Coach sees silver lining in Vipers' recent losing streak