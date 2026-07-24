One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in Christchurch club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.

The two teams contested last year’s final, which took a Marist try after the hooter to seal the title at their opponents’ expense, their third title in the last five years.

Captain Filipo Veatamatahau, who played his 100th premier match for the club alongside Elliot Smith in Saturday’s 33-22 preliminary final defeat of University, said it was important for the squad to stick to their processes ahead of kickoff at 3pm on Sunday.

“We just need to treat it as another footy game, that way you won’t let the pressure get into our preparation,” he said.

He said playing under the roof on pristine turf would make for an entertaining match, both teams keen to run the ball on a dry track.

“The way we like to play is fast, and we know that Linwood play the same style. We’re looking forward to a really physical, fast game.”

Linwood head coach Brendan Nolan said he was anticipating a close game, akin to last year’s final.

His team beat Lincoln University 41-10 on Saturday to reach the final.

“I think Marist and Linwood have this mutual respect, the games between the two teams seem to go right down to the wire. Last year it was pretty much overtime when they went down the field and scored a fantastic try to get the win for them.

“We know that what’s coming our way is going to be a really good outfit and we’re going to do our best to be the best on the day and get the right result.”

While results on the park have been close, the wider picture points to Marist having the upper hand, winning eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams from 2022 onwards.

That includes knockout wins in 2022, ‘23 and ‘25, while Linwood’s sole win in that time was en route to their last title won in 2024. The last meeting between the teams in round one this year finished in a 31-31 draw.

Said Marist head coach Sam Chamberlain: “Both teams will go thinking if they can get their game right, they can knock each other over.

“We’ve just got to go there and be prepared to put in an 80-minute performance and go to war.”

Chamberlain said he was anticipating a bumper crowd at the stadium, with last year’s final between the teams at Apollo Projects Stadium attracting more than 5000 supporters.

“I expect both clubs will have a good strong army down there, which should make for a pretty unreal atmosphere under the roof I’d say it’ll be pretty rowdy, which is exciting, it’s a good display of club rugby.”

Linwood’s women’s team will also take to the turf, playing Christchurch in the women’s premier final at 12.50pm before the men’s match.

Nolan said Linwood club fans would be out in force.

“There’s an opportunity to get in there and see what the stadium’s about and watch two really good games of rugby,” he said.

Marist Albion v Linwood last five meetings

2026: Linwood 31 Marist 31

2025 final: Marist 27 Linwood 25

2025 qualifying final: Marist 31 Linwood 27

2025: Marost 36 Linwood 24

2024 prelim final: Linwood 32 Marist 29