A “dangerous driver” managed to give Dunedin police the slip on Saturday morning, after a high-speed pursuit was abandoned.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to a report of “dangerous driving” about 8.30am, on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin.

“Officers spotted the vehicle speeding on SH1, towards Upper Waitati, where police successfully deployed spikes between Fea St and Pine Hill Rd.

“However, the driver continued to flee in the vehicle.”

She said a short pursuit took place around South Dunedin before being abandoned due to the speeds being reached.

“Police conducted area searches, however neither the vehicle nor driver have been located.”

Inquiries into the driver and the vehicle were ongoing, she said.