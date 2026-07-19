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John Lewis
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Latest
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Dunedin
July 19
Dunedin’s stars shine a light on good tourism opportunities
A visiting researcher is in Dunedin to work on an astrotourism project which may prove useful for tourism organisations preparing for the 2028 total solar eclipse.
Dunedin
July 19
Out-of-this-world experience puts stars in their eyes
Frances Mulconroy goes all starry-eyed when you start talking about the solar system and the mysteriousness of the Milky Way.
Dunedin
July 19
Robotics workshop boosts interest
Is it possible to build a robot that will make my bed, do the dishes, take out the rubbish bins and mow the lawns?
Dunedin
July 16
Knowledge of women’s cancers limited
Significant gaps have been found in Pacific women’s knowledge of gynaecological cancers, despite the cancers having a disproportionately high impact on Pacific communities in New Zealand.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 16
Women urged to ignore online advice
Nutrition claims and exercise advice on social media are misleading women who are wanting to stay active and healthy.
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News
July 16
Flu fears for native species
Southern wildlife conservationists are ‘‘deeply concerned’’ about the arrival of H5N1 bird flu on New Zealand shores.
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Dunedin
July 16
Transplant recipient taking nothing for granted
Liam Manson openly admits: ‘‘I looked like death warmed up’’.
SUBSCRIBER
News
July 15
Review of drinking water nitrate levels set
New research showing nitrates in drinking water are associated with an increased risk of premature births will feed into an upcoming review of New Zealand’s drinking water standards, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 15
H5N1 bird flu may be ‘catastrophic’
There are fears New Zealand’s poultry industry and native bird population could be decimated, following the arrival of H5N1 bird flu.
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News
July 15
Proposed changes target speed limits
Concerns about traffic safety along six short stretches of state highway in Otago and Southland, have prompted the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to propose targeted speed limit changes.
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