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John Lewis
john.lewis@odt.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 19

Dunedin’s stars shine a light on good tourism opportunities

A visiting researcher is in Dunedin to work on an astrotourism project which may prove useful for tourism organisations preparing for the 2028 total solar eclipse.
Dunedin’s stars shine a light on good tourism opportunities
Dunedin’s stars shine a light on good tourism opportunities
DunedinJuly 19

Out-of-this-world experience puts stars in their eyes

Frances Mulconroy goes all starry-eyed when you start talking about the solar system and the mysteriousness of the Milky Way.
Out-of-this-world experience puts stars in their eyes
Out-of-this-world experience puts stars in their eyes
DunedinJuly 19

Robotics workshop boosts interest

Is it possible to build a robot that will make my bed, do the dishes, take out the rubbish bins and mow the lawns?
Robotics workshop boosts interest
Robotics workshop boosts interest
DunedinJuly 16

Knowledge of women’s cancers limited

Significant gaps have been found in Pacific women’s knowledge of gynaecological cancers, despite the cancers having a disproportionately high impact on Pacific communities in New Zealand.
Knowledge of women’s cancers limited
Knowledge of women’s cancers limited
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DunedinJuly 16

Women urged to ignore online advice

Nutrition claims and exercise advice on social media are misleading women who are wanting to stay active and healthy.
Women urged to ignore online advice
Women urged to ignore online advice
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NewsJuly 16

Flu fears for native species

Southern wildlife conservationists are ‘‘deeply concerned’’ about the arrival of H5N1 bird flu on New Zealand shores.
Flu fears for native species
Flu fears for native species
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DunedinJuly 16

Transplant recipient taking nothing for granted

Liam Manson openly admits: ‘‘I looked like death warmed up’’.
Transplant recipient taking nothing for granted
Transplant recipient taking nothing for granted
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NewsJuly 15

Review of drinking water nitrate levels set

New research showing nitrates in drinking water are associated with an increased risk of premature births will feed into an upcoming review of New Zealand’s drinking water standards, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Review of drinking water nitrate levels set
Review of drinking water nitrate levels set
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DunedinJuly 15

H5N1 bird flu may be ‘catastrophic’

There are fears New Zealand’s poultry industry and native bird population could be decimated, following the arrival of H5N1 bird flu.
H5N1 bird flu may be ‘catastrophic’
H5N1 bird flu may be ‘catastrophic’
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NewsJuly 15

Proposed changes target speed limits

Concerns about traffic safety along six short stretches of state highway in Otago and Southland, have prompted the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to propose targeted speed limit changes.
Proposed changes target speed limits
Proposed changes target speed limits