New research from the University of Otago is urging women to ignore exercise advice online, and keep their exercise regimes simple. Photo: Getty Images Nutrition claims and exercise advice on social media are misleading women who are wanting to stay active and healthy. New University of Otago research has debunked a lot of common online advice. Co-author and Otago human nutrition researcher Prof Katherine Black said most of the claims were not backed by robust scientific evidence. ‘‘Women are being misled with over-complicated messages, which makes it harder for them to stay active and healthy,’’ she said. ‘‘Women should be active and not worry about having to do certain things because they are a woman.’’ She said the research reviewed four claims that were commonly seen online about fasted training (exercising after not eating for up to 12 hours), hydration requirements, carbohydrates and protein timing. One of the online claims said women should not undertake fasted training because it negatively impacted metabolic markers, hormones, reproductive health and metabolism, impaired muscle protein synthesis and could cause fat gain, especially around the abdomen. Another claim was that women have different fluid requirements during exercise due to hormone fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle, and were prone to dehydration during the high-hormone phase, which was driven by changes in body temperature and sweat response. Other claims questioned whether carbohydrate needs differed between menstrual cycle phases or between sexes. The fourth claim said women should consume protein before exercise to stabilise blood glucose, improve muscle protein synthesis, reduce muscle breakdown during exercise, elevate metabolism post-workout and to improve sleep; and should consume more protein within 30-45 minutes after exercise to support muscle repair and growth, because their metabolism returned to a baseline faster than men’s. Prof Black said when investigating these claims, there was one recurring theme — individual context mattered. ‘‘Training goals, energy availability, environmental conditions and overall dietary intake exert far greater influence on performance and adaption than any single nutrient-timing or hydration guideline. ‘‘Nuanced and specific planning is more for the elite.’’ She said this highlighted a bigger issue. There was a lack of research into women’s health and fitness. However, this gap should not be filled with content that was not backed by science and subject to peer-review. Instead, at a minimum, women should follow the Ministry of Health physical activities guidelines, include some resistance exercise, and make sure to eat a varied diet in sufficient quantities to meet their energy needs, she said. ‘‘Most women should ignore the advice they see on social media. ‘‘Keep it simple — do what works for you.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz