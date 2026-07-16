University of Otago pathology and molecular medicine researcher Prof Gabi Dachs. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Significant gaps have been found in Pacific women’s knowledge of gynaecological cancers, despite the cancers having a disproportionately high impact on Pacific communities in New Zealand.

A University of Otago nationwide survey of 94 Pacific women highlighted an urgent need for better health education, culturally appropriate resources and more responsive cancer care.

Pathology and molecular medicine researcher Prof Gabi Dachs found most participants were unable to identify key symptoms or treatments for ovarian cancer, even though early detection could dramatically improve survival rates.

Prof Dachs said the findings exposed ‘‘a serious health inequity’’.

‘‘The message is clear: prevention, early detection and culturally responsive care must be at the centre of our efforts.

‘‘If we want equitable cancer outcomes, we need education and healthcare services that are designed with Pacific communities — not simply delivered to them.

‘‘Pacific women carry a greater burden of gynaecological cancers than many other groups in Aotearoa, yet our study shows many are not receiving the information they need to recognise symptoms early or navigate the healthcare system confidently.’’

She said early diagnosis of ovarian cancer could make a substantial difference to survival, but women must first know what to look for and where to seek help.

The study found more than half of participants could identify fewer than three ovarian cancer symptoms, and fewer than one-third could name a treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Knowledge of other gynaecological cancers was also limited, she said.

While most women recognised ovarian and cervical cancer, fewer than one in five identified uterine cancer, despite Pacific women experiencing markedly higher rates of the disease than New Zealand Europeans.

Lead author Dr Alex Tino said many participants told researchers they felt disconnected from cancer information and research, and reported barriers such as information being difficult to access, available only online, or not provided in their first language.

Cost of treatment and avoiding becoming a burden on family were also major considerations.

‘‘They wanted resources in Pacific languages, stronger community engagement and healthcare that recognises the realities of Pacific families and cultures.

‘‘This wasn’t just about medical facts. Women talked about feeling unseen in the cancer system and wanting their stories and experiences to be heard.’’

Prof Dachs said the findings reflected the broader social and economic pressures on many Pacific families.

‘‘For many women, the conversation is not only about surviving cancer, it is also about preserving dignity, independence and family wellbeing throughout treatment.’’

While more than 90% of participants used mainstream healthcare providers such as doctors and nurses, many said they would also consider consulting taulasea (traditional healers) or other complementary practitioners.

Researchers said this highlighted the importance of recognising spirituality and holistic approaches.

‘‘Pacific health is often understood as encompassing physical, spiritual, family and cultural dimensions.

‘‘Therefore, acknowledging those perspectives may help improve engagement with cancer services and screening programmes,’’ Dr Tino said.

Prof Dachs said the findings should help guide future cancer research and public health initiatives.

‘‘This study gives Pacific women a voice in shaping the future of gynaecological cancer research in Aotearoa.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz