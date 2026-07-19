Batman University (Turkey) astrotourism researcher Emrah Tasarer observes the night sky above Dunedin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED. A visiting Turkish researcher is in Dunedin to work on a collaborative astrotourism project which may prove useful for destination managers and tourism organisations preparing for the 2028 total solar eclipse. Astronomy enthusiasts are already getting their accommodation sorted, two years in advance, as excitement grows for Dunedin’s once-in-a-millennium celestial event. Otago will be one of the few places in the world to experience a total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028. Batman University (Turkey) tourism researcher Dr Emrah Tasarer is visiting the University of Otago as an Erasmus scholar, and will be collaborating on the research project with Otago tourism department head and Centre for Recreation Research co-director Prof Anna Carr. Dr Tasarer said astrotourism was a niche travel trend where people visited remote, low-light-pollution destinations, specifically to observe the night sky, stargaze and experience celestial events. It combined science, nature and wellness, as well as boosting the economies of rural communities. He said their research would explore how astrotourism experiences shaped people’s perceptions of astrotourism. ‘‘We will compare tourism students with people who participate in public stargazing events at the Beverly-Begg Observatory, using metaphor analysis to better understand how they conceptualise astrotourism. ‘‘The study will also include an exploratory section, examining perceptions of the total solar eclipse that will take place in Dunedin, in 2028. ‘‘Its purpose is to gain preliminary insights into people’s awareness, knowledge and perceptions of this upcoming astronomical event. ‘‘These findings may also provide useful insights for destination managers and tourism organisations preparing for major astronomical events, particularly in the lead-up to the 2028 total solar eclipse.’’ Dr Tasarer said his work in space tourism and astrotourism was inspired by both his academic background in tourism and his passion for astronomy. ‘‘Whenever I have the opportunity, I enjoy observing the night sky with my own telescope and occasionally taking simple night-sky photographs. ‘‘I have participated in astrotourism activities in Turkey for many years.’’ He completed his PhD in tourism management at the Graduate School of Sakarya University of Applied Sciences, and his doctoral dissertation — titled ‘‘Determinants of Participation in Astrotourism Activities and the Transformation of Experience’’ — is recognised as the first doctoral dissertation on astrotourism in Turkey. ‘‘One of the main reasons I chose to visit Aotearoa New Zealand was that it is recognised as one of the world’s leading astrotourism destinations. ‘‘Since arriving here, I have also discovered how deeply astronomy is connected with Māori culture, particularly through Matariki. ‘‘Matariki is particularly meaningful to me because the same star cluster is known in Turkey as Ulker, and I have admired and observed it for many years. ‘‘Being in Aotearoa during Matariki and seeing the same star cluster celebrated as an important part of Māori culture, has made this visit even more special for me.’’ He arrived in Dunedin about three months ago, and hopes the Dunedin-leg of his research would be completed in time for him to return to Turkey next month. ‘‘Although my visit will end then, I will continue collaborating with Prof Carr on our joint research.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz