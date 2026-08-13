A man has been shot dead in Auckland, after leading police on a chase from Pakuranga to a large shopping mall.

Shop workers at Sylvia Park mall, in the suburb of Mt Wellington, told RNZ they heard gunfire on Thursday.

The mall was put into lockdown, with shoppers and workers trapped inside stores as the police operation unfolded. It has since been lifted.

Police say the man was suspected of stealing an air rifle from a gun shop in Penrose about 2pm, before driving a white Suzuki Swift erratically several kilometres across east Auckland.

Police cars and the Eagle helicopter went in pursuit.

Superintendent Sunny Patel, Auckland City District Commander, said in a statement the man’s car got stuck at an intersection outside the mall.

"At this point, approximately 2.50pm, the offender fled on foot carrying a long-barrelled air rifle. He has run on foot onto the grounds of the shopping centre.

“Units pursued the offender as he headed towards an entrance into the shopping centre.

“Whilst still in possession of the air rifle, he has been confronted underneath an overpass where he was been shot by police.”

Patel said first aid was administered immediately, but the man died at the scene.

"Police have now stood up a critical incident investigation into the events that have unfolded this afternoon.”

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the mall's main entrance earlier in the day.

A cordon had been set up at the scene and Patel asked that people avoid the area.

"I can reassure the public that there is no ongoing risk."

- Additional reporting Allied Media