NZ Warriors coach Andrew Webster has some advice for former All Blacks and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson — if he is to cross codes to guide a proposed new Christchurch-based NRL side in the near future.

Robertson's name was surprisingly floated this week to steer Southern Orcas, a Christchurch-based bid to become the Aussie competition's 20th franchise.

Orcas president Sir Graham Lowe claimed the organisation had offered the former Crusaders maestro a four-year contract, if it was successful in winning the licence.

Robertson won seven Super Rugby crowns with the Crusaders, making him a popular choice as All Blacks coach, but his reputation took a hit, when he became the first All Blacks coach fired mid-term, after compiling a 20-win, seven-loss record over two years.

Nevertheless, Webster was impressed during his one meeting with Razor.

"I had a coffee with him, Stacey Jones and Darryl Halligan in Christchurch, when we had a trial there a couple of years ago," he recalled. "I think he had just been named All Blacks coach.

"Terrific guy, I learnt a lot off him in two hours. You could see how passionate he is about coaching and about the game."

Robertson has never coached in rugby league, but Webster didn't necessarily think that was a handicap. History is littered with examples of coaches who had switched from rugby to league or vice versa.

Australian Alan Jones coached the Wallabies from 1984-87, before linking with the Balmain Tigers for four seasons, achieving a 36 percent winning record.

Current Ireland and British & Irish Lions rugby coach Andy Farrell played rugby league most of his career, helping Wigan to seven championship crowns, before jumping codes. Webster was Farrell's guest at training last month, when the Irish faced the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Former NZ Kiwis coach David Kidwell was an NRL assistant with South Sydney Rabbitohs, Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels, before becoming a defensive coach with the Argentina Pumas under former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty

Cheika has also flitted backwards and forward across the divide, coaching Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup and acting as assistant coach with Sydney Roosters.

"I find, if people want to cross codes, they've got to be good man managers and I've heard that he is - he's obviously had a lot of success - and they've got to be willing to make sure they hire people who are absolute experts in their areas of the game," Webster said of Robertson.

"I'm sure Razor, if he got that opportunity - and by the way, he might not want it - I'm sure he's smart enough to realise that and get the right people. I'll leave that up to Razor, but he's a terrific guy."

The Warriors have mixed feelings about the prospect of conceding their monopoly on support on this side of the Tasman.

In June, they hosted North Queensland Cowboys at the new Te Kaha indoor stadium, attracting 25, 365 fans.

Afterwards, Webster was loathe to relinquish grip on a notoriously parochial fanbase that had taken so long to crack.

"I just struggle personally, because I really enjoy the fact that the top of the [country] to the bottom of the [country] are Warriors fans and they love their team," he said afterwards.

"We never used to have that, but we've got the whole country behind us now, not just the region.

"Will it have that same feeling if we add a team? I'm not sure."

The attempt to engage Robertson should appeal to a part of the country that still fondly remembers his break-dancing victory celebrations.

Another Warrior to cross paths with him early in his career was former St Bede's College product Tanner Stowers-Smith, now an integral member of the Warriors interchange bench.

"I did a bit under Razor with the Junior Crusaders, when I was at school," he said. "Success is success and, with the amount of success he has had, I'm sure he could do something special with a league team.

"Obviously, it's a new code, but there's always room for learning and I wouldn't put it past him to excel there too, with the mindset that he's brought through the Crusaders and the amount of championships they've had under him.

"I think he'd be great."