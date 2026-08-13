Canterbury first-five Richie Mo'unga is on his way to South Africa to meet up with the All Blacks squad.

After weeks of questions surrounding his omission and ineligibility, Mo'unga is now en route to join the squad in Johannesburg.

NZ Rugby has confirmed Mo'unga will fly to Johannesburg on Thursday to join the All Blacks on their eight-match tour of the republic.

His call-up comes after midfielder Billy Proctor became the second player to have his tour cut short, fracturing his shoulder blade in the 38-21 win over the Stormers on Saturday.

Utility Damian McKenzie is also under an injury cloud after landing awkwardly on his left ankle taking a high ball, leaving the field just before halftime.

Rennie remained optimistic about McKenzie's prognosis, though the question mark may have been the catalyst for Mo'unga getting the call.

Asked after the match whether Mo'unga could be that option, Rennie smiled before saying: "Yeah, well, we'll work through that process."

NZ Rugby had previously stood firm on the Mo'unga situation.

Under the national body's strict criteria, players returning from overseas contracts must complete a domestic campaign before being eligible for All Blacks' selection.

Despite being back in New Zealand, Mo'unga was still not eligible for the South African tour until he ran out for Canterbury in round one of the NPC.

The mercurial first-five didn't take long to make his mark on return, scoring the match-winner against Auckland before guiding Canterbury to a Ranfurly Shield win over Otago last weekend.

* A previous version of this story said Proctor was injured against the Sharks on Wednesday. Proctor was injured during the match against the Stormers on Saturday.