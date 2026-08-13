The Disability Issues Minister has announced changes to a new bill which has previously riled members of the disability community.

Following feedback from the public, the Social Services and Community Select Committee's report included a number of amendments to the Disability Support Services (DSS) Bill, which sought to apply for formal framework to how support is managed across the country.

Minister Louise Upston said they had received submissions from more than 3000 people.

The community has been concerned that the bill would remove their support, or make it harder to quality for help or funding.

The minister has previously given assurances this was not the case.

On Thursday, she reiterated that point.

"The bill reflects the way DSS already works," she said in a statement.

"It does not change current eligibility, entitlements or support, or introduce income or asset testing where it is not currently used."

Changes to the bill include:

• Making it explicitly clear that the government will continue to support families. "No additional expectations will be placed on families," Upston said.

• Clarifying the overall intent, which is to represent "the current state of disability support services".

• Requiring formal consultation of disabled people through representative organisations on future support programmes.

• Reflecting the language of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Enabling Good Lives principles (including choice, safety, dignity and a requirement for consultation ahead of decision-making).

"As minister, I acknowledge the intent of the Bill was not as clear as it should have been," Upston said.

"The select committee has heard this, and I agree with their recommended changes."

This bill would ensure a nationally consistent assessment process, stabilise services, improve financial sustainability, and give people more choice and control over flexible funding, she said.

"We have also committed to $2.1 billion in additional funding through successive budgets which means DSS now has more ongoing funding to support disabled people than ever before.

"There are more improvements needed and we will soon be consulting on a carers' package," Upston said.

The passing of the bill would not affect two successful claims determined by the Supreme Court in December last year, which found two people being paid to provide care to a family member were employees of the state.

However, it would halt other claims currently before the courts.

DSS currently supports about 55,000 disabled people in the community and residential care, and about 100,000 people who access environmental support services products to live safely and independently.

It also funds Child Development Services for about 26,000 disabled children each year to support them in reaching developmental milestones.