After an unceremonious exit from the All Blacks, Scott Robertson may be set for a shock code switch.

The Southern Orcas - a proposed South Island rugby league club vying for entry into the NRL - has confirmed it is offering Robertson a four-year contract to coach the side, should its license be granted.

Based out of Christchurch and chaired by Sir Graham Lowe, the Orcas are hopeful of becoming the 20th franchise in the NRL from 2029.

Lowe confirmed the club had approached Robertson with a contract - an offer that came as a shock to the man they call 'Razor'.

"There's no doubt that he was surprised when we approached him about it, but also he was excited. It's a very big call for him to make, but it's also been a very big call for us to make as well.

"We're just excited and hopeful and you know, that, that he will be able to accept," Lowe told RNZ.

Lowe said chasing Robertson was not just about his coaching credentials.

"The very special thing also is Razor's a really good bloke and those who've had the opportunity to meet him would agree with me and if you can match that with being a great leader of men and a great coach, I think you're on a great combination."

Robertson was appointed All Blacks coach in 2024 at the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, succeeding Ian Foster.

He lasted just two years in the role before being asked to step aside and was replaced by Dave Rennie.

"I'm sure it must have been really difficult for him when he had that call, you know, with the New Zealand Rugby Union, but that's water under the bridge now. It's gone. And what we've done is provide him with an opportunity to move forward."

Lowe said Robertson still had plenty to offer as a coach.

The move would represent a significant change for Robertson, who has spent his entire coaching career in rugby, including a highly successful period with the Canterbury Crusaders.

But Lowe believed Robertson's leadership and understanding of the game would allow him to make the transition.

"He's displayed over a long period of time a leadership quality, a confidence, and can obviously get the best out of those around him.

"While he hasn't coached rugby league, we don't see that as a problem. He understands rugby league, he studied rugby league and certainly he will have the opportunity."

The Orcas' NRL bid has been officially submitted, with the franchise awaiting a decision from Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

"All we know is we've had to put our best foot forward, which I'm confident that we have done. So we're just, sitting and waiting with our fingers crossed."

But Lowe believed the time was right for the South Island to join the party.

"Sitting from where we are over here, it looks easy but there's a lot I know for the NRL to consider, I'm not sure what other options they've got over there but I'm certainly confident that another team such as the Orcas based out of Christchurch will actually thrive.

"If we can provide another team down in the South Island, it gives an option to players, whether they be rugby league or rugby union kids and expose just the great depth of talent we have in this country."