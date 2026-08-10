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One of New Zealand’s main crisis helplines says more children than ever before are seeking help - some as young as seven years old.
Youthline says it has reached record levels, connecting an average of four young people every day with emergency services because they were at immediate risk of harm over the past six months.
Just a few years ago, that figure was closer to one a week.
Youthline runs free services including a helpline, face-to-face counselling, mentoring and programmes in schools.
RNZ reported in March this year, one in 10 of its callers was now under the age of 12.
Chief executive Shae Ronald told RNZ’s Checkpoint programme on Monday the age reduction had been a global trend, with similar news emerging in the United Kingdom about three years ago.
Young people were reporting experiencing increased pressure, stress and expectations from family, peers and schools - in some cases, exacerbated by social media.
"The situations they're facing are becoming increasingly serious. Every day our team supports young people experiencing anxiety, loneliness, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, family conflict and abuse, often all at once rather than as isolated issues."
New Zealand ranks last among OECD countries for youth mental health and has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the developed world, highlighting the growing need for accessible support services.
Ronald said despite funding from government, they needed public support to keep the hotline open.
"We still need to fundraise over a million dollars every year to keep the helpline going.”
In September, it would be running a campaign called Walk the Talk, calling on New Zealanders to commit to walking or moving every day of the month to raise money, with all funding going towards the helpline.
Where to get help
- Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends
- Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Samaritans: 0800 726 666
- Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
- What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds
- Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.
- Victim Support 0800 842 846.
- Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
- Healthline: 0800 611 116
- Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
- OUTLine: 0800 688 5463
- Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.