One person has been taken to hospital with "serious to critical injuries" after a crash involving a stock truck and car near Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the collision, at the intersection of Grove Bush-Woodlands and Rakahouka Hedgehope Rds in Mabel Bush, about 5.35pm on Monday.

In an update at 9pm, a police spokesperson said the intersection would remain closed overnight ahead of a scene examination on Tuesday morning.

"One person is in hospital with serious to critical injuries," the spokesperson said.

"Cordons are in place around the crash scene and motorists are asked to take Mabel Bush Rd / Woodstock Rd as an alternate route."

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the crash involved a stock truck and a car.

Crews from Hedgehope, Winton, Invercargill and Kingswell stations were sent to the scene.

Hato Hone St John also attended.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz