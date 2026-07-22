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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
A year without Port Otago could cost region $154m: report
Without Port Otago, a financial hole worth more than $150 million could be created in the Otago economy within a year, a report says.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
July 22
Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin
The chief executive of a small New Zealand bank taking on large Australian competitors says it wants to nearly double its share of the market in Dunedin.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 21
Risk worth reward of ‘seeing something that not everyone sees’
A Dunedin man who claims to have scaled almost every building in the city says the feats he performs can walk “the line between life and death”.
Dunedin
July 20
Erratic driver admitted huffing butane gas, police say
A Dunedin man who was allegedly driving into oncoming traffic on a southern highway admitted to huffing from a butane gas cannister while behind the wheel, police say.
Dunedin
July 20
Hungry drunk driver found eating roast dinner behind wheel
A drunk man driving erratically on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway was discovered eating a roast dinner behind the wheel, police say.
SUBSCRIBER
Business
July 17
From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys
A globe-trotting chef who has traded cooking for the super-rich for catering to Dunedin schoolboys says there is ‘‘no way in hell’’ he would go back to working in a restaurant.
Dunedin
July 17
Duck feeding put on hold as bird flu precaution
A halt on duck feeding has ruffled some feathers among Dunedin Botanic Garden visitors , but a bird flu expert calls it a ‘‘sensible’’ decision.
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Dunedin
July 17
Ex-rest-home demolition starts
Neighbours of Dunedin’s dilapidated former Glamis Hospital will be ‘‘cracking the Champagne’’ now the building is being reduced to rubble, a developer says.
Dunedin
July 16
One treated after harbourside prang
One person was treated at the scene as Dunedin emergency services converged on a three-car crash in a harbourside street this morning.
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Business
July 16
‘As prepared as we can be’ for bird flu
Having once killed about 200,000 chickens to stamp out bird flu in Otago, Mainland Poultry says it is ‘‘as prepared as we can be’’ to respond to a more pervasive strain now in New Zealand.
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