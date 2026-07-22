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Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
tim.scott@alliedpress.co.nz

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DunedinJuly 22

A year without Port Otago could cost region $154m: report

Without Port Otago, a financial hole worth more than $150 million could be created in the Otago economy within a year, a report says.
A year without Port Otago could cost region $154m: report
A year without Port Otago could cost region $154m: report
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BusinessJuly 22

Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin

The chief executive of a small New Zealand bank taking on large Australian competitors says it wants to nearly double its share of the market in Dunedin.
Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin
Bank seeks to grow market share in Dunedin
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DunedinJuly 21

Risk worth reward of ‘seeing something that not everyone sees’

A Dunedin man who claims to have scaled almost every building in the city says the feats he performs can walk “the line between life and death”.
Risk worth reward of ‘seeing something that not everyone sees’
Risk worth reward of ‘seeing something that not everyone sees’
DunedinJuly 20

Erratic driver admitted huffing butane gas, police say

A Dunedin man who was allegedly driving into oncoming traffic on a southern highway admitted to huffing from a butane gas cannister while behind the wheel, police say.
Erratic driver admitted huffing butane gas, police say
Erratic driver admitted huffing butane gas, police say
DunedinJuly 20

Hungry drunk driver found eating roast dinner behind wheel

A drunk man driving erratically on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway was discovered eating a roast dinner behind the wheel, police say.
Hungry drunk driver found eating roast dinner behind wheel
Hungry drunk driver found eating roast dinner behind wheel
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BusinessJuly 17

From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys

A globe-trotting chef who has traded cooking for the super-rich for catering to Dunedin schoolboys says there is ‘‘no way in hell’’ he would go back to working in a restaurant.
From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys
From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys
DunedinJuly 17

Duck feeding put on hold as bird flu precaution

A halt on duck feeding has ruffled some feathers among Dunedin Botanic Garden visitors , but a bird flu expert calls it a ‘‘sensible’’ decision.
Duck feeding put on hold as bird flu precaution
Duck feeding put on hold as bird flu precaution
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DunedinJuly 17

Ex-rest-home demolition starts

Neighbours of Dunedin’s dilapidated former Glamis Hospital will be ‘‘cracking the Champagne’’ now the building is being reduced to rubble, a developer says.
Ex-rest-home demolition starts
Ex-rest-home demolition starts
DunedinJuly 16

One treated after harbourside prang

One person was treated at the scene as Dunedin emergency services converged on a three-car crash in a harbourside street this morning.
One treated after harbourside prang
One treated after harbourside prang
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BusinessJuly 16

‘As prepared as we can be’ for bird flu

Having once killed about 200,000 chickens to stamp out bird flu in Otago, Mainland Poultry says it is ‘‘as prepared as we can be’’ to respond to a more pervasive strain now in New Zealand.
‘As prepared as we can be’ for bird flu
‘As prepared as we can be’ for bird flu