Work to the tune of nearly $200,000 has begun on the roof of the Edgar Centre to curb leakage and condensation build-up. BGIS New Zealand has been awarded the tender for the work, which included temporary and permanent repairs to several roof areas across the indoor sports venue. A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said the roof was undergoing general maintenance “to improve water ingress and leaks”. Remedial work included replacing Clearlite skylights in the Breeze Arena and general repairs to the Wool Store roof and flashings. “The work is an interim measure to improve leaks and condensation build-up throughout the building in the short-term, while more detailed designs and plans for a permanent fix and full roof replacement are developed.” BGIS New Zealand was the lead contractor for the remedial work. It was scheduled to be finished by the end of September and had a budget of just under $200,000, the spokesperson said. Details of the tender said the work package also included permanent remediation work to the More FM Arena roof and a section of roof between buildings known as the “Link”. The Edgar Centre comprised three main parts: the Wool Store building, the Breeze Arena, and the entrance and function spaces. These sections were all constructed at different times between 1978 and 1996. tim.scott@odt.co.nz