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Central Otago grape-growing business goes into liquidation owing $560k

Mount Dunstan Estates Ltd and its associated company, Mount Dunstan Harvesting Ltd, were both placed into liquidation by shareholder resolution\\u00A0late last month. Photo: Supplied
Mount Dunstan Estates Ltd and its associated company, Mount Dunstan Harvesting Ltd, were both placed into liquidation by shareholder resolution\\u00A0late last month. Photo: Supplied
Mount Dunstan Estates Ltd and its associated company, Mount Dunstan Harvesting Ltd, were both placed into liquidation by shareholder resolution late last month. Photo: Supplied
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Monday, August 10, 2026
Updated, Monday, August 10, 2026
Otago|Central Otago
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