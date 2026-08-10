A Dunedin couple has proved mixing business with pleasure is the perfect recipe for a long-lasting marriage and career. Now after a combined 58 years at the Warehouse, Alan and Carolyn Eagle can finally begin retirement together. The couple met while working a shift in 1997. Mr Eagle was toiling in the gardening department when his gaze met his future wife, who was busy restocking the Manchester section. “We used to talk all the time and yeah, got married,” Mrs Eagle said. They were married in 2000 at Mansfield Gables in Port Chalmers. Working together for so long never had a downside for the Eagles. Mr Eagles said a lot of people believed they could never work with their partners, but that was never the case for them. “But we get on all right . . . we’re still talking.” They continued working together at the Warehouse until January 2021 when Mr Eagle retired after 25 years. As of last week, Mrs Eagle had finally followed suit and officially retired after 33 years — two days short of 34. Working at the Warehouse had always been good, Mr Eagle said they would not have stayed on for so long if it was not. He started out as a casual employee at the former MacLaggan St store in 1996. Someone ended up in hospital which led to him being offered a full-time job and stayed on until retirement. Mrs Eagle started at the retailer in 1992 when the same store was located in the old DIC building in Princes St. Eventually, she transferred to the South Dunedin store when it opened in the early 2000s. “We always worked the same hours on the same days . . . only ever needed one car,” she said. She was always happy at the Warehouse, except for when restructurings came around. The pair had both gone through a few. “That’s just like any job though. “You’re always going to get that if you work somewhere for long enough, anywhere you work, it can happen any day.” Retiring five years after her husband was a relief for Mrs Eagles — now she did not have to get up in the morning for work while Mr Eagle got to sleep in. They had a large itinerary laid out for the next few months. They would be dedicating more time to the garden, visiting family and even heading to Australia to take a four-day train trip from Darwin to Adelaide. After that, they would take each day as it came, Mrs Eagles said. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz