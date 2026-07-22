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Laine Priestley
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Latest
Dunedin
July 22
‘It’s been crazy’: Thousands of toy cars park up at Dunedin auction house
Ronnie Proctor would be happy to never ever see another toy car roll through his Dunedin action house doors.
Dunedin
July 22
Retiring police dog passes on the vest
The new police dog on the block has some large paw-prints to fill.
Dunedin
July 22
Cycling shortcut delivers wanted man into arms of police
A wanted Dunedin man made the job of law enforcement considerably easier by riding his bike directly into the police station’s restricted alleyway.
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Dunedin
July 21
Upcoming show to tickle all five senses
A student chef turned production stage manager hopes to trigger all of your senses with addition of restaurant aromas to an upcoming theatre production.
Dunedin
July 21
Soap and hot water is enough to keep bird flu from backyards
Backyard bird feeders are still safe, a Dunedin ornithologist says in the wake of the arrival of deadly bird flu on New Zealand’s shores.
Dunedin
July 16
Science couple bubbling over
Bubbles of all shapes and sizes were all part of the show when a science performance duo dazzled Dunedin.
Dunedin
July 16
It’s not coming home: England fans bereft
Tears were shed and the dreams of England fans sitting in a Dunedin pub were dashed after two last-minute goals booted them from the Fifa World Cup.
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Dunedin
July 15
Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal
He has never been to Spain, does not speak the language and has never seen La Roja, the Spain national football team, play live before.
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Dunedin
July 15
Dazzling cosmos on show at Nanofest
Dunedin residents have the rare opportunity to soar through the cosmos without leaving the comfort of Earth.
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Dunedin
July 14
YMCA building housing hospital build workers
Former YMCA apartments on top of a central Dunedin multi-storey carpark have been given a new lease on life as hospital-build workers move in.
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