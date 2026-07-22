SECTIONS
Laine Priestley
Laine Priestley
Laine PriestleyReporter
laine.priestley@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

DunedinJuly 22

‘It’s been crazy’: Thousands of toy cars park up at Dunedin auction house

Ronnie Proctor would be happy to never ever see another toy car roll through his Dunedin action house doors.
‘It’s been crazy’: Thousands of toy cars park up at Dunedin auction house
‘It’s been crazy’: Thousands of toy cars park up at Dunedin auction house
DunedinJuly 22

Retiring police dog passes on the vest

The new police dog on the block has some large paw-prints to fill.
Retiring police dog passes on the vest
Retiring police dog passes on the vest
DunedinJuly 22

Cycling shortcut delivers wanted man into arms of police

A wanted Dunedin man made the job of law enforcement considerably easier by riding his bike directly into the police station’s restricted alleyway.
Cycling shortcut delivers wanted man into arms of police
Cycling shortcut delivers wanted man into arms of police
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 21

Upcoming show to tickle all five senses

A student chef turned production stage manager hopes to trigger all of your senses with addition of restaurant aromas to an upcoming theatre production.
Upcoming show to tickle all five senses
Upcoming show to tickle all five senses
DunedinJuly 21

Soap and hot water is enough to keep bird flu from backyards

Backyard bird feeders are still safe, a Dunedin ornithologist says in the wake of the arrival of deadly bird flu on New Zealand’s shores.
Soap and hot water is enough to keep bird flu from backyards
Soap and hot water is enough to keep bird flu from backyards
DunedinJuly 16

Science couple bubbling over

Bubbles of all shapes and sizes were all part of the show when a science performance duo dazzled Dunedin.
Science couple bubbling over
Science couple bubbling over
DunedinJuly 16

It’s not coming home: England fans bereft

Tears were shed and the dreams of England fans sitting in a Dunedin pub were dashed after two last-minute goals booted them from the Fifa World Cup.
It’s not coming home: England fans bereft
It’s not coming home: England fans bereft
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 15

Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal

He has never been to Spain, does not speak the language and has never seen La Roja, the Spain national football team, play live before.
Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal
Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 15

Dazzling cosmos on show at Nanofest

Dunedin residents have the rare opportunity to soar through the cosmos without leaving the comfort of Earth.
Dazzling cosmos on show at Nanofest
Dazzling cosmos on show at Nanofest
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 14

YMCA building housing hospital build workers

Former YMCA apartments on top of a central Dunedin multi-storey carpark have been given a new lease on life as hospital-build workers move in.
YMCA building housing hospital build workers
YMCA building housing hospital build workers