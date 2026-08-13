All the pupils at Lee Stream School got to load into a shipping container to experience wool.

For two weeks, the Wool in Schools programme, run by The Campaign For Wool, was at the small school to allow pupils to get up close and personal with the range of woollen products and activities.

Principal Kate Martin said the container’s arrival could not have been better timed, as it coincided with the start of the school’s term 3 wool inquiry.

“The children loved pulling out the sheepskin and draping it over each other, then grabbing the shearing handpiece and pretending to shear one another.”