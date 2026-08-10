The ACT Party wants to make the fee tertiary students pay for their support services voluntary.

The Student Services Fee is separate from tuition fees and helps go towards the services and facilities that students use.

Depending on the university, the fee helps fund things like Orientation Week events, student media like Salient or Critic Te Ārohi, clubs and societies, childcare services, sports and recreation facilities, and health services including subsidised GPs and free menstrual products.

How much a student pays depends on the university they are going to, but also how many courses they are taking.

For example, at the University of Auckland, the fee this year has been $9.44 per point, which works out at around $1132.80 for a typical undergraduate.

At Victoria University of Wellington, the fee is $10.44 per point, working out a $1252.80 for the average student.

The fee is compulsory, but ACT says it should not be and will campaign on making it voluntary instead.

"ACT will amend the regulations so universities must offer student services as a menu," ACT's tertiary education spokesperson Parmjeet Parmar said.

"Students would select the services they want and pay only for those, from fitness facilities to students unions and student media.

"Services not chosen would still be available on a transparent user-pays basis."

ACT estimated it would let students save up to $4000 on their student loan over the course of a degree, while also saving the taxpayer money as student debt was subsidised.

"Voluntary fees mean better-run services. If a union or any other university service struggles to attract willing subscribers, it can do what any other organisation or business does - improve its offering, or scale back its spending," Parmar said.