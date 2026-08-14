Six years ago, St Andrew’s College upset title favourites Christchurch Boys’ High to win the Miles Toyota Premiership. This weekend, they have the opportunity to repeat history in their first final since that day.

The two teams will meet at Boys’ High’s home ground at 11.30am on Saturday, a fortress where they have not lost since 2023.

Last year they dispatched old rivals Christ’s College 52-0 in the decider on home turf.

Their only blemish in that time came against St Andrew’s, when the sides drew 29-all in May.

Both teams secured tight semi-final wins at the weekend, with Boys’ High defeating Timaru Boys’ High 39-36 to win back the Trust Bank Cup, which they lost to Timaru earlier this year. St Andrew’s beat St Bede’s 31-21 away from home.

Boys’ High are playing in their fourth straight final, having won titles in 2023 and 2025, either side of a 2024 defeat to Nelson College.

St Andrew’s’ last final was in 2020, when they defeated Boys’ High 35-26 at Rugby Park.

Miles Toyota Premiership final

Christchurch BHS v St Andrew’s, CBHS, 11.30am Sat