​Cashmere Technical head coach Dan Schwarz says his side cannot afford to get carried away with looking ahead to their Chatham Cup semi-final in three weeks’ time.

Tech beat Miramar Rangers on Sunday 2-1 to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 2021. They will meet one of Napier City Rovers, Fencibles United or Nelson Suburbs on the weekend of August 15/16.

Schwarz said his team would approach the next few weeks one game at a time, meeting Christchurch United this weekend before Coastal Spirit on August 9.

“We’ve obviously got a league still that we can knock off, we won’t be thinking too much about it,” he said.

“I know the lads have said we can go unbeaten for the season so it’d be nice if we can we can keep on top of that.”

Tech are eight points clear of Ferrymead Bays at the top of the Southern League with four games to play.

Bays visit Selwyn United on Saturday while Nomads host Nelson Suburbs and Coastal plays Northern.