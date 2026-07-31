Christchurch Arts Centre director Philip Aldridge is critically ill and will not be returning to his job.

Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora board chair Stella Ward announced Aldridge’s situation on Friday afternoon, saying “he cannot return to work”.

“This is devastating news for everyone who knows and has worked with Philip,” she said.

“The board is working through the necessary leadership transition arrangements to ensure continuity for the organisation and will communicate interim arrangements as soon as they are confirmed.

“Out of respect for Philip and his family, the Arts Centre will not be commenting on personal medical matters.”

Ward said Aldridge’s family had requested their “privacy be respected”.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

The 66-year-old has been the Arts Centre boss since 2018. Prior to that he was chief executive of the Court Theatre and chairman of the Bank of New Zealand in Canterbury.