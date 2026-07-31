Tom Walsh admits he let the occasion get the better of him as his bid for a historic third straight Commonwealth Games shot put title ended in silver on Friday - a disappointment the veteran says has only sharpened his focus on the Los Angeles Olympics.

The veteran shotputter had to settle for silver in Glasgow after Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi snatched gold with a fifth-round throw of 21.07m.

"I'm not here to get second. Between me and my team, we want to achieve some things in the next two years and today wasn't up to that standard," Walsh said.

The 33-year-old admitted he had let the occasion get the better of him despite arriving in outstanding physical shape.

"Physically, I'm in great shape. Just mentally I didn't quite put it together today. I let the occasion get the better of me, which is very disappointing, but it also gives us some room to improve."

Despite the frustration, Walsh said the result had not shaken his confidence and was already looking towards the Diamond League finals before building to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"LA is my goal at the moment, and we'll see what comes after that. If I'm still loving it and still enjoying it, I'll keep going if I can make it work."

Asked whether that could include a fifth Commonwealth Games appearance, Walsh joked "I mightn't have a marriage if I do a fifth".

The two-time Commonwealth champion looked on track to make history after opening with 21.03m, to lead through the first three rounds.

But after fouling in the third and fourth rounds, Enekwechi edged ahead in the fifth. Walsh's response landed outside the sector - taking out a television microphone - before his final throw failed to reclaim the lead.

While silver was a bitter pill to swallow, Walsh said experience had helped him appreciate the achievement.

"One thing with age is I understand how rare these things can be, so having the weight of a medal around my neck is a pretty cool feeling.

"With age and having a young family it does bring perspective ... obviously I'm disappointed with how I threw and not getting the job done, but I don't think I'm going to be as hard on myself as I was earlier in my career."

Earlier, three-time Paralympic champion Anna Grimaldi marked her Commonwealth Games debut with bronze in the women's T47 100m.

Despite having competed at international level for more than a decade, Glasgow is the first time Grimaldi has competed in a Commonwealth Games as part of an integrated New Zealand Team.

The 28-year-old said it was remarkable to still be experiencing new milestones after 13 years in the sport.

"This is my 10th time representing New Zealand in the black singlet... it's kind of crazy that far in to be having these new opportunities."

Despite being disappointed with how she ran, Grimaldi said competing at her first Commonwealth Games had been "really special", describing the chance to race "in a new team, in a new environment, in a new country, at a new event" as one she had long anticipated.

Her bronze gave New Zealand its second athletics medal of the evening after Zoe Hobbs' 100m gold earlier in the week.