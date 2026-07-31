A man has been arrested amid a police investigation into alleged historic sexual offending.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said in a statement on Friday a 63-year-old man had been arrested in relation to alleged historic sexual offending.

"The man has been charged with four counts of unlawful sexual connection with a male aged 12 to 16 and three counts of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12 to 16."

The man was due to appear in court again next month.

Anderson said as the matter was before the courts, police were not able to comment further.

RNZ understands the defendant has lived in Auckland and Christchurch.