New Zealand's Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere during the Men's 1000m Time Trial Final at Lee Valley VeloPark on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in London. Picture date: Monday August 1, 2022. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Injured New Zealand track cyclist Nick Kergozou has revealed how he crashed out of the Commonwealth Games.

Kergozou was hospitalised in Glasgow after a "high-speed training crash ended my campaign in a blink" with a back injury.

The Invercargill endurance rider has shared vision of the collision at the velodrome. The New Zealand team were doing a full speed training ride and a rider from another nation did not see them coming and a crash resulted in three riders coming off their bikes.

Kergozou was to compete at his third Commonwealth Games and wrote alongside the vision on social media that he was "motivated and determined to race".

"I've seen plenty of close calls over the years. This time, I was involved in one. A crash at over 60km/h left me with three transverse process fractures. Luckily these will just take some time to heal.

"Risk is part of our sport. Preventable risk shouldn't be. Serious crashes are becoming too common, and athlete safety needs to be treated as a responsibility - not a reaction after something goes wrong.

"I'm fortunate my injuries weren't worse. I'm taking each day at a time and this has been a reality check to say the least."

Kergozou was released from hospital in time to attend the 4000m team pursuit at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and watched the team of Marshall Erwood, Daniel Morton, George Jackson and Tom Sexton ride New Zealand to a bronze medal.

"To see the boys finish it off and bring home a Bronze medal after so much misfortune getting to the line was rewarding."

Earlier, New Zealand team chef de mission, Nigel Avery, expressed the team's sympathy for Kergozou.

"We know this is a hugely disappointing outcome for Nick after all his hard work in getting to the Games.

"The New Zealand team is right behind him as he now focuses on recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in competition when he's ready."