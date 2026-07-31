​Linwood Keas’ first slip-up this year could still cost them a place in next weekend’s Canterbury rugby league grand final.

The Keas went unbeaten in the CRL Premiership’s round robin but a 32-22 defeat to Eastern Eagles in their major semi-final means they face a do-or-die clash with Riccarton Knights on Saturday.

Eastern progressed straight to the final and will enjoy a week off before playing either the Keas or Knights at Ngā Puna Wai. They bossed Saturday’s playoff and led 30-0 after 55 minutes before easing off the gas.

Meanwhile the Knights beat Greymouth Greyhounds 20-4 at Crosbie Park to keep their hopes of a second consecutive grand final appearance alive. Last year they went down 30-6 to Linwood in the decider.

The match at Linwood Park kicks off at 2.45pm on Saturday.