Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after her current tour ends next month, People magazine has reported, citing a representative who said the US pop star's "public-facing work" had subjected her to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny".

Grande has also withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, which is due to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.

In a statement published on its website, the arts centre said Grande had decided to step back from the production, which is also set to star her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

"We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support," the statement read.

Reuters has contacted Grande's representatives for comment.

The reported decision follows years of public speculation about Grande's appearance and health, scrutiny that intensified after the July 31 release of her Petal music video, which accompanied the launch of the album of the same name.

In the video, Grande plays an aspiring performer repeatedly rejected at auditions by a panel of male judges, who describe her as "nothing special", "boring to look at" and "desperate", and accuse her of having "too much work done".

By the video's conclusion, she turns a chainsaw on the judging panel.

Grande, a three-time Grammy Award winner, was also nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of Glinda in the first Wicked film.

She has three dates remaining on the Chicago leg of her tour before beginning a 10-night run at London's O2 Arena, where the tour is scheduled to conclude on September 1.