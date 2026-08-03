ANZ says it will increase a number of its fixed home loan and term deposit interest rates.

Managing director for personal banking Grant Knuckey said it reflected a broad increase in wholesale interest rates, amid continued global uncertainty.

One-year swap rates have risen from just over 3 percent at the start of July to 3.43 percent.

Two-year rates have lifted from 3.36 percent to 3.7 percent over the same period.

"Banks get their funding for lending from a variety of sources, including borrowing from global wholesale markets. When global uncertainty pushes up those funding costs it puts upward pressure on lending interest rates including home loans," Knuckey said.

"Wholesale rates have increased significantly in recent months amid uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, making offshore funding more expensive.

"We aim to balance the needs of both borrowers and depositors while ensuring our rates reflect funding costs across the market.

Term deposit rates will increase by up to 30 basis points for terms out to two years. ANZ is increasing its six-month rate to 3.55 percent.

Its 18-month and two-year term deposit rates increase by 30 basis points to 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Fixed home loan rates will increase by 10 to 26 basis points across terms of six months to three years.

The six-month rises 10 basis points to 4.79 percent, the one-year by 20 basis points to 4.99 percent, the 18-month increases by 26 basis points to 5.45 percent, the two-year by 20-basis points to 5.49 percent and the three-year by 10 basis points to 5.59 percent.

Earlier, ANZ economists said it was likely that two one-year fixes could prove to be a cheaper option than fixing for two years now. (https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/personal-finance/857803/why-a-one-year-home-loan-fix-may-be-better-than-two-right-now)

ANZ said about 44 percent of home loan customers were at least six months ahead on their repayments.