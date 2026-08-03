The Solomon Islands government is working on "response actions" to rescue two New Zealanders stranded on the country's highest mountain.

Keane Isaksson, 25, and Luca Zylstra, 19, were on a climbing expedition to the remote volcanic mountain, Mount Popomanaseu, on the main island of Guadalcanal.

Mt Popomanaseu is the highest peak in the Solomon Islands, standing at an elevation of 2335 metres (7661 feet).

The pair have been stranded in a remote ravine for five days due to bad weather, which has prevented them from continuing their descent, according to media reports.

"The government is aware of the situation and authorities are currently working on response actions," the Solomon Islands Prime Minister's press secretary said in response to questions from RNZ Pacific.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said it would release a statement on the situation.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the ABC in a statement it was providing consular assistance to the families of two New Zealanders in the Solomon Islands.

"For privacy reasons, no further information can be provided," it said.