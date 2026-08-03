A daredevil skier took advantage of Dunedin’s snow day to have a crack at the world’s steepest street.

North East Valley resident Noah Schoenleben was having a snowball fight with his friend at the top of Baldwin St on Tuesday morning when he noticed a person walking up while lugging a pair of skis.

“Then he went down . . . it was cool, but kind of scary to be honest.

"I thought he was going to fall but he did it pretty well.”

The skier then met up with a crowd of his friends at the bottom before heading away for his next skiing adventures.

"The snow wasn't very thick so I'm surprised that he even did it.”

For Noah, school was cancelled for the day so him and his friend were going to have another snow fight and maybe give making a snowman a go.