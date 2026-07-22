All White Eli Just has capitalised on a standout Football World Cup with a move to the English Championship with Swansea City.

The winger's three-year deal is subject to the relevant approval but Scottish Premiership club Motherwell said they had received a club record fee of about €6m ($NZ11.8m) for the 26-year-old's move.

Just links up with fellow All White Marco Stamenic at Swansea.

After a strong debut season with Motherwell, where he was shortlisted for PFA Scotland's Premiership Player of the Year and won Motherwell's Player of the Season award, Just's stock rose even further with three goals at the World Cup.

His opening goal against Iran was nominated for Goal of the Tournament, whilst he also became the first All White to score a brace in one match at a World Cup.

Just, who will wear the number 8 jersey, will look to bolster Swansea City's pace on the wing and creativity in the final third and to provide versatility in midfield.

Head coach Vitor Matos was excited by the acquisition.

"He can play in more than one position and his versatility will be a great fit in the side.

"Elijah joins us after performing well in all aspects of our recruitment process, and after a brilliant performance at the World Cup and we are very happy to have him with us."

Swansea City's sporting director Ben Stevens concurred that Just would added quality to the attack across the park.

"He had a phenomenal World Cup with New Zealand where he really introduced himself on to the world footballing stage after a standout season with Motherwell," Stevens said.

"We feel his profile is a strong fit for Vitor's and the club's footballing style and this as an exciting opportunity for all parties".