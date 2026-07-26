Queens Park have become Northern Hearts’ closest challenger for the southern men’s premiership title. The Invercargill club overcame Otago University 4-1 in Invercargill on Saturday. University dominated possession early but failed to land the killer pass on attack, and Queens Park took the lead in the 17th minute. A free kick from just over halfway was delivered into the students’ penalty box and Rodrigo Schmidt de Camargo rose highest to flick his header over keeper Matthew Gough. University responded nine minutes later when Blake Fairbairn rounded Park keeper Zane Green and selflessly passed to Charlie Scott, who slotted it past two recovering defenders. As the half came to a close, Queens Park attacked down the left side and a foul just inside the area led to a penalty being awarded. De Camargo rocketed the kick straight down the middle for a halftime 2-1 lead. The students moved the ball and switched play well but were not able to break through the defence for an equaliser. A wild finish started when Queens Park were awarded a second penalty, again dispatched by de Camargo for his hat-trick, and a league-leading 10th goal in five games. University were then awarded their own penalty after a late challenge by keeper Green. However, Blake Fairbairn put his kick wide of the post. In the eighth and final minute of added time, Queens Park claimed their fourth goal when Brayan Orobio scored on the counter. Queens Park move to within four points of Northern Hearts, the two teams playing each other next weekend. Hearts, after losing last week, bounced back to remain top of the table with a 4-1 victory over Roslyn at Ellis Park. An early Nathan Wilkie own goal gave Hearts the lead, which was doubled on the half hour by Harrison Brokenshire, who finished off after a long throw into the penalty box was not cleared. Despite Roslyn pulling a goal back on 56 minutes, two late goals to Kowin Hancock — the first a looping header over the keeper, the second a close-range tap-in from a driven cross across the box, putting him on nine for the season — sealed the win. Mosgiel dropped further points in their attempt to regain the title following an entertaining 1-1 draw with Green Island at Sunnyvale. Mosgiel keeper Dan Robinson wasin fine form, making a couple of saves, and Mosgiel created numerous chances with driven crosses that were tantalisingly just ahead of the onrushing strikers. Matt Adye opened the scoring for the Plainsmen in the 53rd minute following a great team move that led to Adye speeding past defenders. Green Island equalised on 74 minutes when a weaving run down the right wing led to Ryan Walker connecting with the cross. It gave Green Island a deserved share of the points, and with their improving form, they will look to stave off the wooden spoon. Northern are unbeaten in five games following a 3-0 win over Old Boys. Antoine Fabre, Aiden Kelly and Alex Dale scored the goals. There were no Southern League men’s games due to the scheduling of the Chatham Cup quarterfinals. Fencibles upset Auckland City 3-2, Cashmere Technical beat Miramar Rangers 2-1, Napier City Rovers thumped Hibiscus Coast 5-2, and Nelson Suburbs beat Auckland United 2-1. • Roslyn-Wakari claimed a well-earned point in the South Island Women’s League and have now gone three games unbeaten. They drew 2-2 with Universities of Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday. Roslyn took the lead after just two minutes through Sienna Neil, but Livia Deane soon equalised for the home side. Yui Ishikawa scored in the 28th minute to restore Roslyn’s advantage. UC, however, made it 2-2 through Erin Roxburgh in the 62nd minute. On Sunday, the Dunedin City Royals bounced back from their loss to Otago University with a 3-1 win over Nelson Suburbs. Nelson fired in the opening goal after just seven minutes, but Sylvie Haig banged in two for the Royals in the space of two minutes to make it 2-1 at halftime. Young star Ruby Burgess sealed the win for the Royals with a goal in the 84th minute. Otago University beat NW United 2-0, Madison Key opening the scoring in the 28th minute and Jemma McCormick adding a second deep into stoppage time.