Football is in store for more changes after yet another revamp of the National Leagues for 2027. New Zealand Football (NZF) confirmed the men’s and women’s National Leagues will become club-based next season, following six months of consultation which signals big changes for football in the South. They replace the current format for the national league — where men’s teams in the South qualify for the finals series through the Southern League — and the women’s national league, which is club and federation based. The new national men’s league will feature 12 teams: the top four from the Northern League, top three from Central and the top two from the Southern League, alongside Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix reserves. There will be playoff for the final spot between a team from Northern, Central and Southern leagues. The women’s league will have 10 teams: the top four from the Northern and WaiBop leagues, top two from Central and Capital and the top two from the Mainland and Southern competitions — the South Island Women’s League — and Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix reserves. Teams will be selected on combined finishing positions from previous competitions from 2022 to 2026, which means it is unlikely a men’s team south of Christchurch will feature. Northern (sixth), Dunedin City Royals (eighth) and Wānaka (10th) play in the Southern League, but the Royals are the only team to have been there since 2022 with a highest finish of fourth. The Royals women (second) and Otago University (fourth) are in with a chance of qualifying for the new women’s league. Southern and Mainland Football have already agreed to host rescheduled South Island Women’s League games in Dunedin this month, which are crucial for qualification. Southern Football chief executive Dougal McGowan said the national league returning to a club-based format, which could have entry fees of about $25,000, had been signalled for some time. “Where it gets really difficult for our region is that a lot of our, if you say top talent, moves north for both the men’s and women’s games . . . to have that opportunity to be seen elsewhere,’’ McGowan said. “That’s not quite so good for us in that we lose some of our talent early.’’ It did not look like there would be a men’s team in the national league from the region, which McGowan said was a “major concern”. He said the jump in quality would make it a “really tough ask” to qualify in future years, while deciding the best way to support clubs that did make the jump was also an issue. Southern Football and Mainland Football will now begin discussions regarding the Southern League and the South Island Women’s League’s future. McGowan confirmed NZF has already committed a financial contribution to support the leagues “because it is so different to anywhere else’’. He hoped both leagues would continue, but their format would be decided in the coming months following consultation. Southern United will take a different shape in the National Women’s League this year as well. The highest Southern Football zone team from the South Island Women’s League will represent the zone in the National League, under the umbrella of Southern United. “It will have the name of Southern United, but then it will be followed by the club name.’’ Southern Football has been working towards the change for several seasons, knowing the likelihood of the National League eventually going club-based. The organisation will front the $10,000 entry fee and players from other clubs can transfer to the National League side. “It’s a slight change for the women. “We’re there to support the club to try to make it happen, because the reality is that the clubs that are going to be at the end of this year’s National League are more than likely going to be the ones that are all playing in the National League next year.’’